Ollie P. Clark, 86, of Clarksville, went home to be with the Lord Friday, February 22, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital.

Ollie retired from Clinton-Massie Local Schools after working as a cook in the cafeteria for 25 years. Prior to Clinton-Massie, she worked 17 years for NCR.

She was a charter member of the Bethany Baptist Church in Clarksville. As the oldest living member of her church, she was a prayer warrior for the Lord and kept her strong faith to the end of her life.

Determined, independent, strong-willed, frugal, and extremely kind and giving, Ollie was faithful to God and caring to the children at Clinton-Massie. She greatly enjoyed vegetable gardening, canning, and putting out a flower garden each year. Her canned tomatoes and green beans were a priority each summer. She will be remembered as an excellent cook, especially for her West Virginia coffee cake.

She deeply loved her family and her church family, and enjoyed spending time with her feline fur babies, Miss Muffy, Precious and Lilly. She liked to tell people that she had four grand cats, Boots, Booger, Molly and Martin, and two grand dogs, Trooper and Daisy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, in 2005; her parents, John and Lurlie Plaster; one brother, John Plaster; and three sisters, Ella Raye, Jenny Rasnic, and Magdalene Holt.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and David Reed of Clarksville.

The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Bethany Baptist Church in Clarksville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 at the church, followed by burial in Clarksville Cemetery.

Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family.

If desired, contributions may be made to the Wilmington Area Humane Society, PO Box 968, Wilmington, OH 45177. Condolences may be left at www.stubbsconner.com.