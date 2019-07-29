Ona Lee Estep, of Blanchester, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 80.

Born October 14, 1938 in Felicity, Ohio, she was the daughter of Leroy and Evelyn (Carr) Dwelly.

Ona married the love of her life, Leo Estep, on June 2, 1956 and they shared 58 years together.

She was a long-time employee of Airborne Express.

Ona was a devoted mother and loving grandmother. Her family was her passion.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo J. Estep; children, Cathleen Simon and Douglas Estep; parents, Leroy and Evelyn Dwelly; and brother, James Dwelly.

Ona is survived by her children, Daniel Estep, Connie and Wayne McClanahan, Jenny May, Janette and Sam Wilkin; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Clarice (Glen)Weatherspoon; and sister-in-law, Margaret Dwelly.

Friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where the funeral service will start at 7 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1 at Calvary Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio.www.tuftsschildmeyer.com