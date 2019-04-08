Orville Williams, 87, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at his residence.

His wife, Wanda J. Williams, preceded him in death November 20, 2006. They were married July 15, 1950. Mr. Williams was born May 9, 1931 in Monroe, Ohio, son of the late Ballard and Ocie Powell Williams.

Mr. Williams worked at NCR for 25 years and then International Paper for 18 years. He was a master woodworker and clockmaker and had attended the New Vienna Church of Christ.

He is survived by two sons, Dennis Williams of Wilmington and Ron (Pam) Williams of Wilmington; a brother and three sisters-in-law, Edgar and Barbara Williams, Betty Dove, and Louise Williams; three grandchildren, John Williams, Thomas Williams, and Kara Keller; two great grandchildren, Drew Keller and Erika Keller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, a brother, Arnold Williams, is preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. A graveside service at Clinton County Memory Gardens will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Care Hospice, P.O. Box 123, Wilmington, OH 45177.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.