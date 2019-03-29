Patricia Ann Friend, 77, formerly of Clarksville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Texas.

She was born August 26, 1941 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Claude and Thelma (Cantrel) Jones.

Patricia was a graduate of Lebanon High School and was retired as an inspector with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Patricia is survived by her beloved daughter, Deborah (Richard) Bedwell of Royce City, Texas; her loving grandchildren, Cody James Ransonette of Houston, Texas, Stephanie Bedwell and Kevin Bedwell of Springfield, Missouri, and Rebecca (Ransonette) Schumann of Houston, Texas; and she was proud great-grandmother to Mollie Kate Ransonette.

Patricia was a devoted sister to, James Carl (Joan) Jones and Bruce Jones of Wilmington, Betty S. Jones of Clarksville, Phyllis (James) Ephlin of Wilmington and Diane (Harry) McVey of Morrow. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by two sisters, Claudine Nazarenas and Nell Jones.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.