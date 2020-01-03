Patricia Ann Yankie, 87, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Salyer Adult Group Home in Hillsboro.

She was born on July 21, 1932 in Lynchburg. She was, first and foremost, a dedicated farmer's wife. She had a love for all nature, animals and farm life.

She was an elementary school teacher for Fayetteville schools for many years and received her Master's degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

She was known in many circles as the "Avon Lady" after selling Avon for 50 years.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Jeffrey) Skivers of Lancaster, and Terry Michael Yankie and Timothy Michael Yankie both of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Tonya (Kevin) Mosley and Teresa (Charlie) Nace; seven great grandchildren, John, Jared, Jacob, Jordan, Destiny, Haley, and Casey; numerous great-great grandchildren; one sister, Carol Moore of Cincinnati; one brother, William (Diana) Gregg of Fairfield; several nieces and nephews, including, Kelly (Brian) Sturtevant of Florida, Connie (Roger) Bills of Florida, Lorry (Danny) Cox and Gary Creek both of Wilmington; and sister-in-law, Colena (Harry) Creek of Wilmington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wesley Yankie, on September 30, 2001; one daughter, Shirley Yankie; one brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Bonnie) Gregg; cousin and close friend, Gladys Wayne; niece, Angela Constant; grandparents (she grew up with her grandparents in a house right beside the old covered bridge); and both parents.

A special thank you to Salyer Adult Group Home and Hospice of Hope for their kindness and caring during Mom's illness.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 8 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg with Leo Kuhn officiating. Burial will follow in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery in Lynchburg. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.