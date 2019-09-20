Patricia Louise (Boyle) Charles, better known as Patti, 69, was unexpectedly called to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 while at home.

Born to her loving parents, Francis G. and Merle N. (Walters) Boyle in Cincinnati, she married her husband, Randy L. Charles, on February 25, 1980.

Patti attended Wilmington High School, graduating with the Class of 1968, and was an active member of the reunion committee. She also attended Wilmington College with a focus in psychology.

She was a UFCW Union Representative while working at Kroger until she retired in 2001.

As a lifelong member of the Wilmington United Methodist Church, she taught Sunday School and served on the Communion Committee.

Patti was a devoted wife, inspiring mother, and a wonderful grandmother. Her biggest loves besides family and friends were the beach and her garden.

Patti joins both her parents in Heaven but will be missed by so many. She is survived by her loving husband, Randy L. Charles; son, Donavan A. Ellison; daughter, Molly B. (Gary) Bender; daughter, Angela K.(Eric) Fleak; grandchildren, Hannah Powell, Owyn Fleak, Evyn Fleak, Cabot Bender, Aryn Fleak, and Garet Bender; brother, Michael (Charline) Boyle; nephew, Chase Boyle; and countless loved friends.

Family has arranged for visitation of friends from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, September 25 at the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., Wilmington, followed by a Celebration of Life Ceremony at noon with Rev. Scott Miller officiating. Interment will be in Clinton County Memory Gardens.

To know Patti was to know a truly loyal, loving, dedicated, trustworthy friend to whomever needed one, whose love can never be replaced and will be forever remembered.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.