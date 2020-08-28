Patricia Guzzi

Patricia Ann Guzzi, 84, of Wilmington, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Miami Valley Hospital, surrounded by family.

She was born on Jan. 18, 1936, and was raised in New Antioch and Wilmington, a daughter of the late Paul Frederick Camp and Mabel Louise (Blain) (Mitchell) Camp. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School and later earned an Associate Degree in accounting.

Pat met her beloved husband Louis Gene Guzzi on a blind date. He was running late, but her friend Sandra Wiget encouraged Pat to patiently give him five more minutes. They were married three months later on Sept. 18, 1954. Their earthly love story lasted 66 years and was filled with faith, love, family, laughter, and so many friends.

Pat's intertwined faith and love of music was an important part of her life. She was a member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church and served as coordinator of music and organist for 34 years. She also was a past member of the Finance and Worship Commissions and volunteered in so many other Church ministries.

As her older children began to leave the nest, she began her professional career. Pat worked at Ferno-Washington for 28 years, retiring as Controller. She also served as Accountant for the Bourgraf Family Foundation.

She was a past member of the Young Mothers Club, past member and President of the Wilmington Music Club, an alumna of Leadership Clinton, a past board member of Orion, Inc., and prompted by her own love of reading was an instructor for the Adult Literacy Program.

Pat made sure each and every birthday was a grand celebration, and each Christmas was affectionately known as Mrs. Santa Claus by her children and grandchildren. She demonstrated her love through each meticulously wrapped gift adorned with a handmade bow, or a carefully chosen Hallmark card that always arrived on time, and by the phone call that always followed.

In addition to her husband Gene, she is survived by children, Mary (Bill) Dieble of Springboro, Perry Gene Guzzi of Union City, New Jersey, Catherine (Charles) Mires of Raleigh, North Carolina, Angela Guzzi of Fairfax, Virginia, Lisa Jenkins of Washington Court House, Paula (Dan) Walker of Jamestown, Patricia (David) Sollars of Topeka, Kansas and Brian Anthony Guzzi of Hermitage, Tennessee. Also surviving are a brother, Frederick Lee (Debbie) Camp of Grove City; three sisters, Constance (Larry) Millard of Sarasota, Florida, and Paulette (Richard) Carter, and Jacqueline (Gary) Hampton, both of Wilmington.

Also left to mourn her passing are her 14 grandchildren, Phillip (Tracy) Dieble, Carrie (Scott) Bembry, Ross Mires, Nina Mires, Nicholas Mires, Tommy (Betsy) Jenkins, Joseph Jenkins, Rachela Jenkins, Laura Long, Gina Bath, Lindsay (Colin) Carraway, Juliana (Garrett) Mazachek, Zeppe Guzzi and Lanie Guzzi; her great-grandchildren, Austin and Peyton Dieble, Benjamin Lake, Cooper and Carter Dieble, Isabelle Mires, Leo and Lola Jenkins, Emrick and Isabelle Jenkins, Carson and Crew Long, Berklee and Preston Apple, Thomas, Avery, Vincent, and Emily Carraway, Adelaide and Elia Mazachek; step-grandchildren, Josh (Kylie) Walker, and Joe (Mandi) Walker; sisters-in-law, Shirley Camp of Wilmington, Mary (Dick) Louk of Cleveland, Brenda (Grant) Moore of Grafton, West Virginia, Shirley Guzzi of Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Betty Guzzi of Wilmington; brother-in-law, Jim Guzzi of Painesville; step-brother, Dick (Phyllis) Mitchell; and step-sisters, Ruth Ann (John) Halderman, and Janet Whitacre.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Robert Camp; sister, Lora Jo Camp; step-father, William Mitchell; parents-in-law, Joseph and Rachele Guzzi; brothers-in-law, Dominic Guzzi, Joseph Guzzi, Charles Rogucki, and Carl Guzzi; sisters-in-law, Anna Rogucki, and Dorothy Guzzi; step-brothers, Jim Mitchell and Jay Mitchell; and her cherished daughter-in-law, Linna Ann Guzzi.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Wilmington, on Monday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Holloran and Rev. Terry Mehan officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington.

Friends will be received at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home in Wilmington, on Sunday, Aug. 30 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Life Clinic at 100 South South St., Wilmington, OH 45177; or Eternal Word Television Network at 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210; or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

