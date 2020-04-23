Patricia Knight Hanover passed away on Easter Sunday, April 13, 2020 at Ohio Living Llanfair Retirement Community in Cincinnati.

Patricia was born on July 28, 1922 in Wilmington.

Patti is survived by her son, Don C. Hanover, III (Ray N. Cole); daughter, Linda Hanover Connolly (William), and daughter, Tricia Hanover Lynn. She has four grandsons, Brian Hanover Lynn, Trevor Hanover Lynn, Jay S. Smith, and Jed T. Smith.

Patti was preceded in death by her husband, Don C. Hanover Jr.; son, Knight Hendrix Hanover; and granddaughter, Stephanie Hanover Lynn.

Patti lived her early years in Wilmington, forming lifelong friendships. She met her husband Don on campus at The Ohio State University.

Patti and Don were married on Easter Sunday at the Friends Church in Wilmington on April 9, 1944.

Patti was a member of the the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, co-owner of Traditions Gift Store from 1982-2003 in downtown Wilmington and loved playing bridge with her Wilmington and Fostoria, Ohio friends.

Patti was a 60-plus year member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine Dendarah Court #10 in Toledo, Ohio. Patti loved travel, the arts, and her many friends and family.

A celebration of life will be enjoyed in Fostoria, Ohio in late July when Patti would have turned 98 years old.

If desired, donations can be sent to a pediatric cancer center of choice or Ohio Living Llanfair, 1701 Llanfair Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224 marked for their activities fund.

