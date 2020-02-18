Patricia Belle Mussetter, 76, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday evening, February 16, 2020 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

She was born August 21, 1943 in Xenia, daughter of the late Ralph and Violet (Ewbanks) Hampton.

Patricia had worked as a Nurse's Aide and as a loving mother and grandmother to her family.

Surviving are her children, Caroline McKinney, Kimberly Mann, Kenneth (Tracie) Tidwell, and Raquel Tell; sister, Roberta Grooms of Wilmington; brother, Ralph Hampton Jr. of Oklahoma; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Carl Mussetter; a granddaughter; and two great-great-grandsons.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 24 at the Miller Cemetery, 2825 Gano Road, close to Lumberton, Ohio with Pastor Rich Boll officiating. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Patty's memory may be made to the Wilmington Nursing and Rehab Center Activity Fund, 75 Hale St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

