Patrick Andrew
Patrick L. Andrew, 58, of Spring Hill, passed away on June 1, 2020 at 3 p.m.

He was born in Bristol, Connecticut on Sept. 12, 1961 and moved to Florida 31 years ago from Wilmington. He was a Pam's Island graduate on Dec. 16, 1980. He was a member of the #1095 Marine.

Patrick was Catholic by faith. He loved camping, canoeing, nature exploring, bowling, dancing and Karaoke.

He is survived by his: mother, Rhea Simmonds; sister, Nicki Wagner, brother-in-law, Gary Wagner; sister, Tami Andrew; sister, Deby Worthing, brother-in-law, Doug Worthing; former wife, Maria Reed; children, Michelle Reed, Timmithy Reed, and Christopher Reed; daughters-in-law, Melissa Reed and Liz Reed; grandchildren, Julian Santiago, Dennis Hernandez, Tyler Reed, Noah Reed, and Nathaniel Reed; great-grandchildren, Genesis Marquez, Elyer Marquez, and Eliziael Marquez.

To view service information and sign a guest book, please visit www.brewerfuneral.com .



Published in News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
