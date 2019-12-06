Patrick E. Neanover, 78, of Sabina, passed peacefully on Friday morning, December 6, 2019.

Born on March 17, 1941, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary AnnNorton Neanover.

Pat is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Diana Rollins Neanover.The two were united in marriage on May 31, 1963.

Pat attended Simon Kenton Schools; he was a lifelong farmer and worked for more than 15 years at Bundy Tubing/TI Automotive. He was a former member of the Sabina Moose Lodge.

Pat enjoyed woodworking, playing darts and horseshoes, hunting, fishing and tending to his garden.

In addition to his wife, Pat leaves behind three sons, Wayne (Heather Davis), Stephen, and Jason (Teresa), all of Sabina. Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren, Patrick, Michael, Haylee, Taylor and Alyassa; great-granddaughter, Evelyn; a host of friends, including special friend, Walter Labcke; along with several nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry, Jesse, Virgil, and Albert; sister, Dorothy Killion; and best friend and brother in-law, Frank Rollins.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Community Care Hospice.

Family will receive friends on Monday, December 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the Neanover family.