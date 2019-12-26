Paul Edward Smith, 79, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his residence.

His wife, Betty Joyce Liming Smith, preceded him in death June 28, 2010. They were married June 10, 1967.

Mr. Smith was born August 13, 1940 in Rarden, Ohio, son of the late Jesse and Rosella Jenkins Smith.

Mr. Smith worked at the Randall Company for 23 years and then 23 years at Pennant Molding before retiring.

He raised purebred hunting beagles and loved to hunt, and fish. He enjoyed gardening, going to flea markets, and eating at Golden Corral restaurant.

Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, and brother.

Mr. Smith is survived by his daughter, Brenda Smith of Wilmington; brothers, Gary (Karen) Smith of Utah, Dwayne (Karen Free) Smith of Rarden, Ohio, and Harry Smith of Portsmouth, Ohio; a sister, Shirley Syroney of Portsmouth, Ohio; sister-in-law, Beverly Roe of Wilmington; brothers-in-law, Don Newkirk of Peebles, Ohio and Will Parr of Hillsboro; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, three sisters, Joyce Newkirk, Joann Parr, and Jessie Smith, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. Monday, December 30 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday with Bryan Coleman officiating. Burial will be in Clinton County Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.