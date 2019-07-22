Paul Grant Taylor, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on July 20, 2019.

He was born January 8, 1927 in Wilmington, a son of the late Carl and Florence (Spencer) Taylor.

Paul was a Master Mason with the New Burlington Lodge No. 574 F. & A.M., then with the Cedarville Lodge #622 F. & A.M. He was recently awarded his 70th year pin as a Master Mason from the Grand Master.

He spent most of his early life as a farmer in Chester Township on the family farm, which he still owns today. He went to work and retired from Ferno-Washington.

Paul was an alumni of Kingman School and played on the school's basketball team. He was a previous member of the Chester Friends Church.

Paul loved his John Deere tractors and was very skilled operating them. He was a skilled craftsman and took great pride on keeping his equipment clean and in top running condition. Western movies (especially John Wayne) was his passion and he knew every actor and actress that starred in them.

He was always available to help his daughter, Jayne, and son-in-law, Don help on their land with mowing, watching the house, walking their dogs or any other chore that he could help with.

He is survived by his special companion, Helen Waln; children, Janet (Merrill) Johnson, Bruce Taylor, Jayne (Don) Keys, and Joan Hill; grandchildren, Michelle Cutler, Kim Williams, Amy Clark, Holly Martin, Mandy Carter, Scott Sudman, Jaymi Cordell, Greg Middleton, Marcus Middleton, Heather Hall and Michelle Schmaltz; 33 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Lori Beth Williams; and Uncle Ray and Aunt Helen Taylor.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25 in the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. Masonic services will be held immediately following the visitation at 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26 in the funeral home with Pastor Dan Mayo officiating. Burial will follow in New Burlington Cemetery.

A special thank you to Helen for the care she gave to our father in his later failing years. A special thank you to Richard Thompson and his family for their help over the years as well.

Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to The Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Road, Springfield, OH 45504.

For more information or to sign the registry of condolences visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.