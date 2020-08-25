Dr. Paul William "Doc" Terrell, 83, of Hillsboro died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home.

He was born September 16, 1936 in New Vienna, Ohio to the late Paul J. and Elizabeth Wical Terrell.

Doc grew up on the family farm helping his dad. He was a 1954 graduate of New Vienna High School, graduated in 1957 from Wilmington College and completed his education at The Ohio State University College of Medicine in 1962.

After college he entered the United States Air Force serving as a Flight Surgeon for the 59th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in Goose Bay Canada.

Upon completing his tour of duty in the U. S. Air Force, Doc opened a private family medical practice in New Vienna. Between making house calls, he was a volunteer with the New Vienna Fire Department until 1969. He moved his family and practice to Hillsboro where he remained the rest of his life.

In 1980 Doc made the decision to re-enter the U. S. Air Force reserve and served at Wright -Patterson AFB in Dayton. He was recalled to active duty in 1991 to support Operation Desert Storm. He remained on active duty following Desert Storm and was transferred to Korea, later retiring in 1996 from Tyndall AFB in Florida with the rank of Colonel.

In 1996 Doc returned to his home in Hillsboro and continued to serve Highland County residents as a practicing physician, performing FAA physicals for pilots and served as the County Coroner for a total of more than 30 years.

He was an avid Ham Radio Operator (W8NTZ), member of Highland Lodge #38 F&AM, Sabina Lodge 324, Highland Commandery Knights Templar Council #31, Hillsboro Grand Council Royal and Select Mason of Ohio and Grand Chapter Arch Masons Chapter #40.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Smith Terrell, who he had married May 27, 1995; and six children, Brad (Angie) Terrell of Hillsboro, Kim (Dennis) Best of Lebanon, Jeffrey (Julie) Russell of Folsom, California, Patrick (Heather) Russell of South Bend, Indiana, Laura (Gina) Russell of Memphis, Tennessee, and Colleen (Marc) Bolton of Wilmington; 16 grandchildren, Miranda (Charles) Newton, Melanie (Brandon) Ballein, Matthew Hertenstein, Ethan Groves, Jared (Mary) Russell, Colin, Aubrey, Bella, Faith and Emmie Russell, Nikki and Amy Lopez, Jon (Laura) Bolton, Emily (Dan) Cummings, Chloe Griggs and Penelope Russell; six great grandchildren, Jackson, Jayce and Lilly-Jean Newton, Canton Evans, Harper Ballein, Zoe Groves; and three sisters, Janet (Roger) Achor of Martinsville, Frances (Bill) Pastor of Kirkland, Ohio, and Dr. Rebecca (Dr. Craig) Strafford of New Vienna; and one aunt, Marilyn (Roger) Sprague of Wilmington.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Joel Griggs.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family on Saturday, August 29 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Hillsboro. Father Mike Paraniuk will be the celebrant. Military honors, presented by the Highland County Honor Guard, will follow the Mass.

A public "Celebration of Doc's Life" for friends and family will be held at the Creekview Barn, 8821 Fall Creek Road, Leesburg, Ohio 45135, on Saturday, September 12 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. with Masonic Services at 3:30 p.m. followed immediately with an open time for sharing Memories of Doc; please bring your stories!

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.