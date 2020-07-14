1/
Paulette Sigman
Paulette S. Sigman, 73, of Wilmington, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

She was born September 18, 1946 in Fayette County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Peggy (Blade) Shiltz.

Paulette was a member of the Wilmington Bible Baptist Church, and also the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed gardening and bird watching, and had a pet bird she named Pretty Boy.

She was an avid NASCAR fan, Jeff Gordon #24 was her favorite driver.

But what gave her the most joy in life was spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids, and making them laugh.

Paulette is survived by children, Tammy (Bill) Kocher of Wilmington, Angela (Tim Zugg) Leeth of Wilmington, and Travis (Shauna) Sigman of Washington C.H.; grandchildren, Tara (Lloyd) Estes, Victoria Kocher, Megan Smith, Maura (Phillip Woody) Cockerill, Mason Cockerill, Madison (Chad Emmons) Cockerill, and Zachary Leeth; and siblings, Margaret Schultz of Virginia, Cathie Long of Washington C.H., and Shirley Knisley of North Carolina.

In addition to her parents, Paulette is preceded in death by one son, Daniel Leeth; one grandchild, Elizabeth Jennings Kocher; and siblings, Connie Saffell and Ronnie Shiltz.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Wilmington Bible Baptist Church. Bryan Coleman will officiate. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the church.

Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Wilmington Bible Baptist Church
JUL
16
Service
01:00 PM
Wilmington Bible Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
237 W Main St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2247
