Peggy Danes

Peggy Joan Danes, 64, of Wilmington died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Her husband, Ken Danes, survives. They were married on April 15, 1989. She was born on March 2, 1956 in Wilmington, a daughter of the late Stanley "Buck" Irwin and Marian Irwin.

Peggy was a graduate of Wilmington High School, and was a member of the F.O.E. 1224 Auxiliary and the American Legion Post 49 Support Group.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Thomas E. Drake II and Dustin S. Drake; a stepson, John M. Danes; a stepdaughter, Lisa Sweetman; sisters, Lois (Mike) Horsley and Janet (Tim) Goldie; grandchildren, Madison Drake, Maura Drake, Kameron Drake, Erin Drake, Alyson Drake, Bryce Danes, Landon Danes, Noah Sweetman, McKenzie Sweetman, Caleb Sweetman, and Bryleigh Sweetman; and a great-grandchild, Liberty Addison.

In addition to her parents, two brothers, Randy Irwin and Stanley "Butch" Irwin; and a sister, Sharon Garrison, are preceded in death.

A graveside service will be held at the Centerville Cemetery in Lees Creek at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 North South St., Wilmington, OH 45177 to assist the family with expenses.

