Phillip Gene DeBord, 67, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

Phil was born September 27, 1952 in Wilmington, the son of the late John and Faith (Gray) DeBord.

Phil loved to fish, and had driven a dump truck for W.A. Hodson Trucking and Cox Paving.

He is survived by his wife, Alice J. "Jackie" (Slayton) DeBord, whom he married May 5, 1979 in Wilmington; siblings, Robert (Melody) DeBord of New Vienna, Judy (Frank) Conley of Ashland, Kentucky, Betty DeBord of Wilmington, Richard DeBord of Wilmington, and Lee (Mary) DeBord of Wilmington; several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, Phil is preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny DeBord, Jim DeBord, and Kenneth DeBord.

There will be a visitation held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. At his request, cremation will follow, and interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family at www.arehart-brown.com.

