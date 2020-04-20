Phillip Smith of Columbus, Ind., formerly of Blanchester, was born January 27, 1941 to Clarence and Elizabeth (nee Cope) Mills and passed away April 17, 2020 at the age of 79.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of Korea and member of the Blanchester American Legion.

He retired from the Ball Corp. and enjoyed building things, riding bicycles, boxing, performing at area nursing homes, and his dogs.

He is survived by his sons, Phillip M. (Sharna) Smith, Michael T. (Darlene) Smith and Aaron W. (Patty) Smith; grandchildren, Heather Smith, Daniel Smith, Cody Smith, Sara (Jeff) Miller, Angel (Curtis) Burton, Elizabeth (Arnan) Lequay, Phillip (Amanda) Smith Jr., Oryon Smith and Clio Smith; great grandchildren, Noah, Grace, Liam, Ezra, Aiden, Elijah, Atlas, Chelsea, Kylie, Josiah, Serenity, Azariah, Carson, and Cole; and siblings, Elaine Briggs and Gary Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, F. Rosalind Smith (nee Hasty); and a daughter, Terry Latrise Smith; brothers, Luther Smith and Eddie Smith; and a sister, Eileen Massey.

Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19, the family will be holding private services at this time. The live stream will begin on 12:50 p.m. Friday, April 24.

Family requests memorial contributions be directed to Southern Care Hospice, 1923 Liberty Dr., Bloomington, IN 47403.

