Phyllis Ann Hixson, 84, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019 at the Continental Manor Nursing Home in Blanchester.

She was born February 5, 1935 in Preston, Kentucky, daughter of the late Vanada (Hovermale) Clements.

Surviving are her son, Willie Hixson of Clarksville; daughter-in-law, Judy Dolph of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Robert Dolph, Paul Dolph Jr, Alan Larson, and Penny Brownsberger; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Hixson; and son, Paul Dolph.

Memorial Services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to her service from 5-6 p.m. at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home.

Contributions in Phyllis's memory may be made to the Miami Valley Hospice.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.