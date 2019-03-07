Phyllis Joan Reynolds Lambcke, 90, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019 at the Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington. We are comforted that she is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was born May 20, 1928 in Arcanum, Ohio, daughter of the late Carl and Evelyn (Robeson) Reynolds.

A 1946 Graduate of Arcanum High School, Joan also graduated with a degree in Elementary Education from Wilmington College. A long time resident of Wilmington, Joan taught for the Wilmington Public Schools for 38 years. She was a member of the Wilmington Church of Christ.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who took great pride in her family. She was deeply loved and respected by her entire family. She will be greatly missed but always present in our hearts.

Surviving are her brother, Duane (Joan) Reynolds; her daughters and son-in-law, Pamela Petty and John Petty, Leslee Rudduck and Tim Rudduck and Renee Heydinger and Gary Heydinger; her grandchildren, Dr. Adam (Kristin) Petty, Rachel (Steve) Dobyns, Jared (Jacqueline) Petty, Darla (Jeremy) Knupp, Brooke (Brad) Cohen, Brett (Amanda) Rudduck, Dr. Grant (Caitlin Diorio) Heydinger, Ally (Vincent) Graves, and Will Heyndinger; great-grandchildren, Madison, Jordyn, and Avery Petty, Brooklyn, Drew and Nate Dobyns, Isaiah, Luke and Jacob Petty, Logan Knupp, Ryan and Rexton Rudduck, Makenna Tolliver, Casey, Dylan and Josie Cohen, and Penelope Graves; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Billy Lee Lambcke, whom she married in 1949; and sisters, Norma Lou Reed and Elaine Anderson.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St., Wilmington with Pastor Jared Petty officiating. A private burial has been arranged in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family would appreciate contributions in Joan's memory to be made to the Clinton County Humane Society, PO Box 1024, Wilmington, OH 45177.

