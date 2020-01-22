Phyllis M. Baldwin, 59, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her residence.

Her husband, Timothy R. Baldwin, survives.

Mrs. Baldwin was born January 29, 1960 in Wilmington, daughter of the late Orville Fields and Amy Lu Pugsley Fields.

She was a 1978 graduate of Wilmington High School and attended Southern Ohio College.

Mrs. Baldwin retired from Comfort Keepers where she worked as a home health aide for 20 years.

She had a great sense of humor and dedicated her life to caring for others. She was a member of the Martinsville United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Baldwin is survived by two daughters, Anna Mae (Justin) Waters of Vero Beach, Florida and Jennifer Lee (Amanda) Zurface of Vero Beach, Florida; three sisters, Denise (Robert) Drake of Hillsboro, Laura (Rocky) Jones of Lynchburg, and Rachel (Jeff) Holmes of Hamilton, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kade Logan Waters, Zachery Tyler Waters, and Tyson Alexander Watkins; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, a sister, Debbie Voorhees, a brother, Irwin Fields, and an infant brother, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, January 25 at the Martinsville United Methodist Church, 78 Main St., Martinsville. A celebration of Phyllis' life with Pastor Scarlett Rowland officiating will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis' memory may be made to the National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is assisting the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.