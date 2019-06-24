Ralph L. Haddix, 98, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

His first wife, Evelyn L. Tritsch Haddix, preceded him in death January 3, 1991. They were married August 8, 1946.

His second wife, Mary Lib Williams, whom he married November 12, 1994, preceded him in death January 2, 1995.

Mr. Haddix was born April l, 1921 in Noble, Kentucky, son of the late Alex Haddix and Bernetta Lasher Haddix. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he served in Italy, and graduated from (EKU) Eastern Kentucky University after discharge.

Early on, Mr. Haddix worked at Cincinnati Milacron. He then began a long career teaching industrial arts at Port William, Northeastern, and Wilmington Jr. High schools, retiring from Wilmington High School in 1986 with a master's degree.

He was an active member of Cuba Friends Meeting since 1950.

Mr. Haddix is survived by daughters, Becky (Mark) Ostermeier of Martinsville and Susan (Dave) Maple of Wilmington; grandchildren, Heather (M. Shane) Gammell, Ryan (Rachel Cravens) Coffee, Trischa (Ryan) Goodwin, Tiffiny (Scott) Dooley, Natalie (Anthony) Rivelli, Melissa Maple (Marty) Fellure, and David Maple; and his great-grandchildren, Isabella Gammell, Olivia Gammell, Sarah Coffee, Peyton Sousa, Mikalia Sousa, Grace Rivelli, Luke Goodwin, Owen Goodwin, Micah Dooley, Jonathan Dooley, Joanna Dooley, and Matthew Dooley, Daelin Maple, Kennedy Fellure, Noah Fellure, Kaitlyn Fellure, Tyler Fellure.

In addition to his wife and parents, a granddaughter-in-law, Melissa Griffith Maple, two brothers, and three sisters, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 29 at Cuba Friends Meeting, 5801 Cuba Road, Cuba, Ohio, followed by a short sharing service at noon. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Cuba Friends Meeting.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.