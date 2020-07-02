1/1
Ramona Agin
Ramona M. Agin, 90, passed away June 28, 2020 at Continental Manor, Blanchester, Ohio.

Born February 6, 1930, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Lawrence (Larry) Agin; her mother and stepfather, Mary C. and Clarence Baker; and her father, Lee Lair.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Chuck) Singleton and Michael (Sharon) Agin; grandchildren, Jill (Dave) Mayr and Tony (Rachel) Agin; and great-grandchildren, Gavin Mayr, and Sophia and Charlotte Agin. Other survivors are her brother, Raymond Lair; and sisters, Rosalie Garrison and Naomi Nichols (and her dog, Shadow); and sister-in-law, Sarah Lowman.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Blanchester, and former president of the Blanchester Senior Citizens. She worked for many years at Early's Antiques Shop and Auction Company of Milford, Ohio. She was a graduate of Fayetteville (Ohio) High School.

Private services will be held for immediate family members. Burial will be at Edwardsville Cemetery.

An online video stream will be broadcast at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home website, https://www.tuftsschildmeyer.com. Please visit Ramona's obituary page for the video link. You also may share a memory or send condolences to the family on the website.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ramona may be offered to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, https://donate.cancer.org. Or, through the Clinton County Relay For Life, http://www.relayforlife.org/clintoncounty.



Published in News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
