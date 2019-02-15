Lt. Col. Raymond George "Ray" Repasky, U.S.A.F. Retired, 93, of Wilmington, passed away February 13, 2019 after a brief hospitalization.

His wife, Helen Jean Kowalski Repasky, preceded him in death January 9, 2010. They were married April 24, 1948.

He was born August 5, 1925 in Jerome, Pennsylvania, son of the late George Repasky and Anna Skurko Repasky.

Ray is survived by sons, Stan Repasky of Altus, Oklahoma and Ted (Crystal) Repasky of Weston, Oregon; daughters, Fran (Kevin) Tucker of Blanchester and Dr. Teresa (John) Ghazoul of Bellville, Ohio; grandchildren, Casey (Jenny) Tucker, Courtney (Scott) Hayden, Carson (Laura) Tucker, Cassidy (Jennifer) Tucker, Erika Ghazoul, Anthony Ghazoul, Emily Ghazoul, Adam Ghazoul and Cooper Repasky; and two great-grandsons, Kannon and Raiden Tucker.

Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Anne Kutsko; a brother-in-law, Frank Kutsko; and an infant brother, George.

Ray was a World War II veteran, having seen extensive action in Europe and Japan with the Army. After the war, he enlisted in the Air Force and moved through the ranks, achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel at his retirement. His career included positions with Federal Civil Service as a military liaison on the B-1 bomber and F-15 projects, which included overseas assignments in Egypt, Israel and Venezuela, among others.

Ray loved to share his stories of military life and experiences. He kept up with current events and never avoided a good "discussion" about his thoughts on current political events.

He loved his country and he loved his work. During his life he was very proud that he had built numerous houses and an apartment building. He was an entrepreneur always looking to get involved in something new.

He retired at age 70 but continued consulting on military projects on a part-time basis. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 49 in Wilmington.

Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Monday, February 18 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, with Deacon Robert Baker officiating. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Monday, February 18 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home. The burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray's memory may be made to the American Legion Post 49, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington, OH 45177 or to any patriotic organization of the donor's choice.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.