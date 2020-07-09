1/1
Rebecca McCoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rebecca Dee McCoy, 81, of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home.

She was born on March 23, 1939 in Waverly, Ohio to the late Charles Heibel and Irma Lucille (Dixon) Heibel.

On June 17, 1956, she was united in marriage to the late Alfred Earl McCoy.

Surviving are one son, Jon (Gina) McCoy of Plano, Texas; one daughter, Sharon Elaine Cameron of Clarksville; five grandchildren, Alecia (Phillip) Daniels, JC (Jessica) McCoy II, Kaitlin (Zac) Tinney, Nathaniel Bryce Cameron, and Lydia Chao Meng Cameron; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Susan Evans and Cathy (Joe) Barnett; and one sister in law, Vicki Sue Heibel.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rebecca was preceded in death by one brother, James F Heibel; and one brother-in-law, John Evans.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor JC McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved