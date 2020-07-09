Rebecca McCoy

Rebecca Dee McCoy, 81, of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home.

She was born on March 23, 1939 in Waverly, Ohio to the late Charles Heibel and Irma Lucille (Dixon) Heibel.

On June 17, 1956, she was united in marriage to the late Alfred Earl McCoy.

Surviving are one son, Jon (Gina) McCoy of Plano, Texas; one daughter, Sharon Elaine Cameron of Clarksville; five grandchildren, Alecia (Phillip) Daniels, JC (Jessica) McCoy II, Kaitlin (Zac) Tinney, Nathaniel Bryce Cameron, and Lydia Chao Meng Cameron; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Susan Evans and Cathy (Joe) Barnett; and one sister in law, Vicki Sue Heibel.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rebecca was preceded in death by one brother, James F Heibel; and one brother-in-law, John Evans.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor JC McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.