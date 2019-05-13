Rhonda L. Cadwallader, formerly of Blanchester and Columbus, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019 after a brief illness and hospitalization. She was 62.

She was a retired latent fingerprint examiner with the Columbus Division of Police after a 30-year career in the Identification Bureau. Her training included a stint at the FBI Bureau in Washington, D.C. where she was certified in fingerprint identification and criminal forensics.

After her graduation from Miami (Ohio) University in 1979, she held positions as a teacher and coach at Fayetteville High School and in the Clinton County school system. She moved to the FBI system in 1984.

She helped solve numerous crimes by aiding detectives in the identification and matching of suspect prints at crime scenes with those in local, state and federal databases, including inked and digital images. In one case, her expertise was used to link one man with 30 unsolved crimes. In another, she linked two brothers to a nationwide crime spree and testified at their trial.

She often testified as an expert witness in state and federal courts. Her expertise also helped exonerate the innocent.

She was a member of the Ohio Identification Officers Association and the American Identification Association.

She is survived by her mother, Charlotte (Archer) Cadwallader of Columbus; a brother, Bruce Cadwallader (Melody K. Johnson) of Canal Winchester; nephew, Brian J. Cadwallader (Heather J. Cadwallader) of Etna Township and their daughter Sophia, 2; nieces, Rachel M. (Cadwallader) Smith (James P. Smith) of Blacklick, and their children Amelia, 6 and Alex, 4 months, and Betsy Cadwallader of Canal Winchester, and various nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Daryl V. Cadwallader (1984); and sister, Caryl L. Cadwallader (2009).

Friends will be received on Thursday, May 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home with burial to follow at the family plot in Hamer Township Cemetery of Highland County.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the or a related cancer prevention cause.