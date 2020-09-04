1/
Richard Arehart
Richard A. Arehart, 79, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away August 16, 2020 at the Dayton VA Hospice.

He was born October 4, 1940, in Sabina, Ohio, the son of Herbert and Ludene Wical Arehart.

He was a 1958 graduate of Xenia High School, and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving three tours of duty in the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the Tennessee National Guard (1975-1983) and retired from the U.S. Civil Service in 1994, after 36 years of employment.

He is survived by his wife, Rhea Ann (Robinson) Arehart, whom he married December 23, 1963. Together they enjoyed their two horses, Candy and Lady, and went camping with them while living in Tennessee.

In 1995, he and his wife moved back to Ohio to be with family: a brother, Jim (Sandra) Arehart, Beavercreek; a brother-in-law, Ronald E. (Judith) Robinson, Cedarville; a nephew, Brian (Sandra) Arehart; a niece, Allison (Edward) Heigel; great nieces and nephews, Alyana Arehart, Alex Arehart, Jordan (Marcus) Celestin, and Jillian Heigel, of Beavercreek; and by many close friends.

Richard will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family in Sabina Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dayton Masonic Foundation, or to a favorite charity in his memory.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



Published in News Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
