Richard Lee "Dick" Bogan, 81, of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Heartland of Beavercreek.

He was born October 26, 1938, in Yellow Springs, Ohio the son of Francis and Charlotte Taylor Bogan.

He was a member of the Jamestown Church of Christ, a retired tractor mechanic, a service manager at Central Implement for many years in Wilmington, Ohio, and loved restoring tractors. He was a Clinton County Sheriff Auxiliary member, and a member of the Port William Senior Citizens.

He lived on the Taylor/Bogan family farm, which is registered as a Century Farm in the state of Ohio, where he raised soybeans and corn, loved cooking for the family and sharing his treats, and enjoyed working in his greenhouse.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Mae (Williams) Bogan, whom he married August 6, 1958; a step brother, Jerry (Joan) Newland of Meacham, Oregon; a daughter, Marsha (Keith) Jacoby of Wilmington; a son, Gary (Sherry) Bogan, and a daughter, Kathy (Gary) Trisel, both of Jamestown; his farm dog, Dexter; a brother-in-law, Danny (Donna) Williams of Wilmington; grandchildren, Joshua (Laura) Gibson, Amber (Steve) Hicks, Dustin Jacoby, John (Antonia) Jacoby, Brittany (Cole) Grant, Clara Bogan, Cody Rowe, Connor Bogan, Seth (Clara) Trisel, Sarah Elizabeth and Sadie Mae Trisel; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and by many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant grandson, Joseph Richard Bogan; and a sister, Joan Fawley.

Dick will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Graveside services will be held in the Silvercreek Township Cemetery in Jamestown, where friends and family can come at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jamestown Church of Christ, 152 W. Washington St., Jamestown, OH 45335, in his memory.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.