Richard D. Houseman, 94, of Sabina, passed away on Thursday evening, May 30, 2019, at his home.

Born March 5, 1925, in Jeffersonville, he was the son of John and Sarah Haggie Houseman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margene Stewart Houseman, in 2006.

Richard served during World War II in the Marines, then as a civilian in the Air Force as assistant fire chief at the Clinton County Air Force Base.

Later, he retired from the maintenance department of East Clinton High School. He was a member of the Wilmington American Legion.

Richard is survived by his children, Sarah Jeannie Avey and Tim (Amy) Houseman all of Clarksville, Jackie Souder of Wilmington, and Thomas Mitchell of Sabina.

Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren, Stacey Mayer, Samantha, Sidney, Grant and Gavin Avey, Wesley Wright, and Andrew and Allison Houseman; and great-grandchildren Dalton, Wyatt and Shelby Mayer.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 6 from 10-11 a.m., when the funeral service will follow, at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina.

Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Jeffersonville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Care Hospice.

Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.