Richard Moyer
Richard W. Moyer, 70, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at his home. His wife, JoAnn Wehner Moyer, whom he married on Nov. 29, 1991, survives. Mr. Moyer was born on June 5, 1950 in Cincinnati, a son of the late Charles Harry Moyer and Martha V. West Moyer.

Mr. Moyer attended Martinsville School until his freshman year when Martinsville School consolidated with Wilmington City Schools. He graduated from Wilmington High School in 1968 and attended Wilmington College until his graduation in 1976. Mr. Moyer attended Capital University Law School, where he graduated in 1988, and was admitted to the Ohio State Bar in May 1988.

Mr. Moyer began working for the Clinton County Prosecutor's Office in 1988 as an Assistant Prosecutor. He was appointed Chief Felony Prosecutor in 1992. Mr. Moyer was also a lifelong farmer and had been an Adjunct Professor at Wilmington College.

He was a member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church, the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsmen Association, and the Clinton County Republican Central Committee. An avid weightlifter, Mr. Moyer was a member of Vital Fitness gym and supporter of all 5K runs in Clinton County.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Moyer is survived by his children, Chris (Laura) Moyer, Tara (Mike) Hudak, Sarah (Ben) Raps, Mary (William) Foster, and Leda (Austin) Volino; his stepchildren, Brenda (Adam) McGinnis and Richard Davis; a sister, Cheryl (Joe) Zelasco; and 17 grandchildren.

A Rosary service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St. in Wilmington, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

A public celebration of Mr. Moyer's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at the Clinton County Courthouse, 46 S. South Street in Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Moyer's memory may be made to the St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry Street, Wilmington, OH 45177 or to the Bethesda North Infusion Center, c/o the Bethesda Foundation, 10500 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

The Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, please visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com .



Published in News Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
