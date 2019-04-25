Richard "Dick" P. Dawson, 76, of Sabina, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Born on February 23, 1943, he was the son of the late Ralph and Louise Koons Dawson.

Dick is survived by his wife, Vicki Bickley Dawson. The two were united in marriage on May 3, 1996.

A 1961 Sabina High School graduate, Dick worked at Dayton Chrysler as a machine operator. He retired, after 31 years, from the Clinton County Highway Department, and worked for Melvin Stone.

Dick was a member of the NRA and the Buckeye Sheriff Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play.

In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his children, Kelly (Randy) Williams and Kevin (Carol Knisley) Dawson, Anthony Conn and Melinda (Aaron) Waudby; grandchildren, Justin Dawson, Kacee Dawson, Shyanne (Sheldon) Pryor, Matthew (Brittany) Williams, Macey Williams, Kaylynn Waudby and Daulton Wilson; seven great-grandchildren, Brantin, Lela and Jadyn Dawson, Mason and Easton Williams, and Rylie and Kohen Pryor; along with sister, Betty Newman; brother, Roger (Ruth) Dawson; and many nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by brothers, Jesse "Charlie" Dawson, Marvin Dawson and Marion "Jim" Dawson.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the East Clinton Athletic Fund.

Family will receive friends at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on Monday, April 29 from 5-7 p.m., when a memorial service will begin.

