Richard Shaw
Richard R. Shaw, age 62, of Wilmington, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Born in Xenia on April 10, 1958, he was the son of the late Aquila and Doris Conckel Shaw.

Richard worked as a cement truck driver for many years. A simple man, Richard was happiest while fishing, hunting, and drinking beer during down time. He also enjoyed visiting flea markets.

He is survived by his wife, Lydia Gonzales Shaw. Also left to cherish his memory are children, David (Jessica Holden) Shaw of Wilmington, Angelica (Jason) Bowling of Columbus, Salvador (Trishia) Gonzales and Michelle (Dave) Gilbert, all of Wilmington; grandchildren, Alexis, Alex, Mason, Mercedes, Salvador, Jevin, Braxton, Brody, Jarred, and Xavier; and one great-grandchild, due in April. Richard is also survived by siblings, Cathy (Jimmy) Willison, Grace Willison, Willy (Cindy) Shaw, and Robert Shaw, all of Wilmington.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by children, Tina Marie Gonzales and Oscar Gonzales; granddaughter, Jasmine Bowling; sister, Sharon; and brother, Gary.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.



Published in News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St
Sabina, OH 45169
(937) 584-2431
