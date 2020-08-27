Rickie Merz

Rickie Lee Merz, 63, of Trotwood, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 29, 2020 at his home.

Rickie was born August 26, 1956 in Jamestown, Ohio. He was a 1974 graduate of Clinton-Massie High School.

After graduation, he went on to serve our country in the United States Army. He continued his service until he retired as a Disabled American Veteran from the Army as a Sgt. 1st Class. During his service time he was involved with Operation Desert Storm/Operation Desert Shield, and the Gulf War.

Rickie was a Life Member of the of the VFW Post #1362, Washington C.H., and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1325, Greenfield.

He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, and restoring tractors, but mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Rickie is survived by his longtime friend and companion, Mary Anderson; parents, William and Norma Hasz of Wilmington; daughter, Melissa (Rusty) Whitten of Navarre, Florida; step-sons, Chris (Pam) Camp Greenfield and Michael (Kim) Camp of Daytona Beach, Florida; four grandchildren, Trevor (Brandi) Whitten of Midland City, Alabama, Mason Kidney of Milton, Florida, Raven Camp of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Kylie Camp of Highland, Ohio; great grandchild, Michael Lane Whitten; sisters, Vickie Deeds of Sabina and Zonnia Merz of Leesburg; brother Dennis Hasz of Wilmington; and special nieces and nephew Gabriella and Carmella Maienza, and Ryan Hasz.

Rickie is preceded in death by his father, Bob Merz; brother, Randal Merz; and grandparents, Tom and Beulah "Judy" Urton, Ernest Hasz and Eugenia Hasz.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Burial with Military Honors accorded by the Wilmington American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard will follow in the Clarksville Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon at the funeral home.

Memorial donations are directed to the VFW Riders Association, 335 Veterans Way, Washington C.H., OH 43160.

For more information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.