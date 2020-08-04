1/
Rita Sulcer
Rita Marie Weaver Sulcer, 100, of Columbus and formerly of Wilmington, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor.

Born on Feb. 12, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Emma (Machan) Weaver. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Schenk, who was killed in World War II, along with her second husband, James Sulcer; a daughter, Nancy Kennedy; her grandson, Scott Kennedy; and brothers, Paul, George, James, Maurice, and Thomas Weaver.

Rita was the co-owner of Sulcer Funeral Home in Wilmington, Galion, and Bellview, Ohio. She relocated to Florida after retiring, where she lived for 35 years.

She was a member of the Holy Cross, St Columbkille, and St. Joseph Catholic Churches. She enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, and was lovingly known as 'Cheating Rita.'

She leaves behind her daughter, Vicky (Martin) Hugo of Wilmington; grandchildren, Laura (Steve) Lockwood, Heather (Bill) Weirich, Michael (Jenn) Kennedy, Kimberly (Nick) Giancola, Philip (Mindy) Zeigler, Douglas (Carrie) Zeigler, Matthew Hugo, and James Hugo; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

In honoring Rita's wishes, cremation has been entrusted with the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A private memorial Mass will take place with interment at the St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery in Dover.

To sign an online guest book for Rita, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website www.tolandherzig.com .



Published in News Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
