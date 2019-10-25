Robert Clifton (Cliff) Klutts Sr., 79, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

He was born to Robert Carl and Inetta G. (nee Yarborough) Klutts in their home on February 14, 1940 in Cleveland, MS.

He was diagnosed with polio and his parents were told that he would not walk, yet he persevered and became the founder of the very first Little League team in Cleveland, MS and a college baseball player, a pitcher for Delta State University, where he graduated.

After a career-ending accident on the playing field, he went on to become an Accountant, CFO, or President for many businesses including The Trane Company, Batesville Casket Company, Ferno-Washington, Small Business Associates, Bearcat Construction, Warren County Auditor's Office, and RCK Enterprises. He helped countless small businesses become successful through his accounting companies, SBA and RCK Enterprises.

He was a huge Cincinnati Reds baseball fan, a season ticket holder for 43 years, and collected every Reds bobblehead. Some would say he was born a reds fan. Although not well-known, he was actually a Cleveland Indians fan when he was young!

Cliff was a member of the Lebanon Rotary and Lions Clubs. He volunteered countless hours to the Lord, a variety of charities, Sunday school Bible study, and to the church choir. He was also the music director for several churches from Mississippi to Tennessee.

Cliff played a large part in the fundraising to build the YMCA in Wilmington. He coordinated Lebanon's music in the park for 10 years. He was an avid golfer who was especially proud of his hole-in-one at the Snow Hill Country Club.

Cliff enjoyed meeting people, talking to people, and helping anyone with their plans, whether professional or personal. He worked hard. He was still in a state of "work" up until the end of his battle with Alzheimer's.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cliff is survived by his wife, Elizabeth A. Klutts of Lebanon; daughter, Dr. Carman (Jack) Wakefield of Anderson Township; and son, Robert C. Klutts Jr. of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Olivia and Carson Lassen; and dear friend, Michael Gates.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30 from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. all at the Lebanon United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Lebanon Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the church, Lebanon Food Pantry or the Warren County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.hoskinsfh.com.