Robert E. Collett, 62, of Wilmington, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born February 3, 1957 in Cincinnati, the son of the late Carlo "Cotton" and Margaret L. Minick Collett.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam War.

Bob was an ordained minister who had performed several weddings for family members, was a National Rifle Association member and advocate, enjoyed archery, riding his motorcycle, fishing, and chatting on C.B. radio under the handle "Drifter".

He is survived by his wife, Tamara Lynn (Doyle) Collett; children, Amber Fivecoat of Napa, Idaho, Staci (Afton) Campbell of Napa, Idaho, Zachariah (Faryn) Collett of Washington Court House, Natosha (William) Hall of Wilmington, Isaac Collett of Austin, Texas, and Elisha Collett of Wilmington; grandchildren, Bradley, Noah, Aliyah, Izaiah, Jernie, Angel, Daniel, Alicia, Afton Jr., Brintley, Preslee, and Eliana, and grandchild Talisha on the way; siblings, Dorathy (Wayne) Teboe of Hillsboro, David (Karen) Hayslip of New Vienna, Ramona (Mike) Lengefeld, of Hillsboro, Betty (Steven) Street of Arkansas, Michael (Sonja) Stewart of Georgia, and Brenda Korb-Booker of Alabama; and several wonderful nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by three brothers, Richard Collett, Donald Collett, and Randall Stewart.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at Fellowship of Praise Church, 8625 US 22 East, Clarksville. Pastor Matt Morgan will officiate.

Burial will take place in New Antioch Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family. For more information, or to sign the online register, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.