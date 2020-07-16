Robert Hampton Sr., 91, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, July 16, 2020 at the Heartland of Hillsboro.

He was born August 8, 1928 in Hamilton, Ohio, son of the late Moses & Carrie (Carr) Hampton. On December 24, 1973 in Newport, Kentucky, Bob married Ellen Jane Cole Hampton, who survives.

He had worked at Irwin Auger Bit Company for 12 years, was a self-employed plumber for 20 years, and was a greeter at the Wilmington Walmart for 12 years.

In addition to his wife of 46 years, other surviving family members are his daughters, Kathy (Mike) Decker of Wilmington, Bobbi (Shelby) Estell of Wilmington, & Brenda (James) Holly of Oregon, Joy (Michael Rogers) Poe of Texas, & Pam Hodson of Texas; sons, Bob (Linda) Hampton Jr. of Texas, & Bud Daley, of New Mexico; daughter-in-law, Tess Hampton, of Texas; grandchildren, Sinjin, Kristina (Evan), Kelly, Donald, Shannon, Tracy, Bub, Chris, Karolyn, Kelli, Kerry, Kristi, Jesse H., Robbie, Jared D, Jesse D & Jared D; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Roger Hampton; three brothers and three sisters.

A gathering of Bob's family and friends will be from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St.at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington. Interment will be in Texas at the family's convenience.

Bob was an avid history buff; memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Clinton County Historical Society, 149 E.Locust St., PO Box 529, Wilmington, OH 45177.

