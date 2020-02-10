Robert Lee Hansford, 75, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on February 7, 2020.

He was born June 11, 1944 in Wilmington, son of the late William Barnett Hansford III and late Georgianna Roberta Truitt Hansford.

On January 10, 1986 at the Sharon United Methodist Church in Chester Township, he married H. Mae " Kitty" (Carter) Hansford, who survives.

A 1962 graduate of Kingman High School, Bob then went on to join the United States Air Force National Guard, where he spent the next 40 years serving his country proudly. He had also worked as a farmer in Clinton County on his multi-generational family farm.

He had attended the Sharon United Methodist Church and was a lifetime member of the Wilmington American Legion Post #49.

In addition to his wife, other surviving family members are his two sons, Robert (Cynthia) Hansford of Las Vegas, Nevada and Eric (Toni) Taylor of Wilmington; brothers, William B (Karen) Hansford IV of Wilmington and Roy (Pam) Hansford of Hillsboro; sisters, Cara (Keith) Middleton of Wilmington and Lorey (Vic) Pratt of Wilmington; daughter-in-law, Stacy Holbert of Blanchester; five grandchildren, Hailey Hansford of Sabina, Cori Taylor of Wilmington, Megan (Scott Warmbein) Taylor-McFarland of Wilmington, Cody Hansford of Blanchester and Robert "Trey" Hansford III of Las Vegas, Nevada; a great-grandson, Andrew Howe of Sabina; and many nieces and nephews; and his special cat, Shadow.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his grandson, Branden Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12 at the Sharon United Methodist Church, 5181 State Route 380, Wilmington, with Pastor Bonnie Loudner officiating.

Interment will follow in the Springfield Friends Cemetery, Wilmington, where the U.S. Air Force Active Duty Honor Squad and the Wilmington American Legion Post #49 Honor Guard will accord full military honors.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Community Care Hospice, PO Box 123, Wilmington, OH 45177.

