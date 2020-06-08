Robert (Bob) Holmes of Wilmington, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the age of 89. Bob passed peacefully under the care of Hospice of Southwest Ohio after a few months of declining health.

Born in 1931 in Newark, Ohio to Mother Irene and Father Russell, the family moved to Cincinnati where he spent his formative years in various Cincinnati area public schools.

After graduating from Anderson High School, Bob enrolled in the U.S. Navy in 1950. During this time, he was stationed on Guam and received training at the Explosive Ordnance Disposal School (yes, the guys who put on the full diving gear and dismantle underwater explosives … fortunately, Betty wasn't in the picture yet, so he only worried his mom to death). He served until 1954.

He enrolled at the University of Cincinnati School of Engineering and graduated in 1959 as an M.E.

He and wife Betty and son Todd moved to Wilmington in 1962 for Bob to serve as the factory superintendent and engineer at Irwin Auger Bit. Shortly after moving to Wilmington, he and Betty welcomed their second son Scott in 1963.

In 1974 Bob joined the City of Wilmington in the position of City Engineer, Service Director and Safety Director until his retirement in 1996.

He was happily retired for the past 24 years and has enjoyed each one of those days with his beloved wife Betty, family, and friends.

Bob was very active during his work and retirement years. He obtained his membership in the Ohio Society of Professional Engineers, he was past president of the Southwest Ohio Public Works Officials, he served as President of the Wilmington Optimist Club and as a member and past President of the Wilmington Lions Club. Since 1957 he has been Milford Masons F & AM Lodge #54.

He was a member of B.P.O.E Wilmington Elks #797 since 1979 and a member of the American Legion Post #49 since 1963. He was a past President of the Wilmington C.I.C. and a member and past President of the Cape May Advisory Board. He was a member of the Wilmington UMC since 1963.

Even with all of these activities, he found plenty of time to enjoy golf with many dear friends over the years until he decided to give up golf to pursue his newfound passion of carving caricature, dogs and other treasures for his children, grandchildren and friends.

He was truly gifted in his abilities at picking this up at such an advanced age and at the end it was his greatest lament that he would not be able to finish a carving he had begun.

Bob married Betty (Eigher) in 1957 and they were married for 62 years until the passing of Betty in May 2019. They had two children, Todd (Barbara) of Centerville and Scott (Patricia) of Fort Worth, Texas. He was the doting and proud grandfather of five grandchildren, Sam (Melissa), Emily (Dylan Mackay), Adam, Andrew (Alexis), Abigail (Rob Guyon), Brittany (Erick, and daughter Alayna) and Katie Jordan. He had one great grandson, Austin Holmes, who allowed him to be the oldest member of four generations of Holmes men that will be forever treasured by his family.

He truly served as the greatest example of a father and husband and friend to his family, friends, and community. Truly a Life Well Lived.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined, with his grandson, Pastor Sam Holmes, presiding over the celebration of life. Burial in Sugar Grove Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ohio Living Cape May Foundation Life Care Fund, Hospice of Southwest Ohio, or the charity of your choice.

Brown Funeral Home is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.