Robert Haines Hurley, 91, passed away peacefully at Quaker Heights Nursing Home in Waynesville on April 2, 2019.

Bob was born November 29, 1927 in the living room of the family home off New Burlington Road in Clinton County, the youngest son of Horace J. and Edith A. Hurley.

Bob attended Clinton County and Wilmington City Schools, where he graduated from Wilmington High School in 1945 and immediately partnered with his father to operate the Hurley family farm.

He married Betty Elaine Bartlett on June 21, 1946 and, together, the couple farmed for most of their adult life until moving to Port William in early 1986.

For his entire adult life, Bob was a much-respected and active member of the Clinton County rural community, generously participating in and contributing to many civic and service organizations for over 75 years.

A devout Christian with a truly evident sanctified spirit, Bob was a lifelong member of Lumberton Methodist Church where he remained steadfast and active until its closure in March 2015. He then moved his membership to Port William United Methodist Church in Port William, and was an active member until July of last year when he moved to Quaker Heights Nursing Home in Waynesville.

In retrospect, Bob will be fondly remembered for his countless and simple acts of charitable ministry: a consoling phone call, a visit, a needed chore rendered, or tending to the needs of the less fortunate.

However, Bob's greatest legacy will be his gentle Christlike spirit harboring absolutely no guile towards others nor jealousy for the things of this world. Always, in Bob's presence, both friends and strangers could sense the Spirit of Christ dwelling within his heart. Never could it be better said, "Well done thou good and faithful servant!" Both family and numerous lifelong friends will treasure Bob's memory and enduring legacy of Christlikeness.

Bob is survived by his two daughters Carolyn (John) Sparks and Nancy (Andrew) Bledsoe; three grown grandsons, Robert C. Sparks, Curtis J. (Stephanie) Sparks, John A. Bledsoe (friend Abby Blubaugh); and two great-grandsons, Gallatin Curtis Sparks and Greyson Hurley Sparks.

Additionally, he is survived by several nieces and nephews.

His wife of 66 years, Betty E. Hurley, predeceased him on June 11, 2013.

A public visitation will be held at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Private immediate family-only interment services will be held at the Port William (Ohio) Cemetery on Monday with John Sparks officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to Ohio Living Quaker Heights in Waynesville.

For online condolences, please go to littletonfuneralhome.com.