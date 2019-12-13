Robert James "Bobby" Johnson of Blanchester was born on July 29, 1968 in Wilmington, and went home to be with the Lord on December 9, 2019 at the age of 51.

He was a Blanchester graduate of the Class of 1987.

Bobby is the cherished son of Susan Whitworth (the late Daniel Whitworth) of Blanchester and Eric Roberts of Cincinnati. He is also the dear brother of several brothers and sisters along with nieces, nephews and countless other family members and friends who will miss him greatly.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 17 at the Evans Funeral Home, 1944 St. Rt. 28 in Goshen.

Family and friends may visit from noon until the service time. Burial will follow in the Blanchester I.O.O.F. Cemetery.