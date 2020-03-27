Robert "Bob" E. Kraner, 75, of Washington Township, Ohio and formerly of Pickerington, Wilmington, and London, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Bob was born on June 8, 1944 to the late Robert Sr. and Mary (Feeman) Kraner in Lancaster, Ohio. His family moved to Pickerington where he graduated from high school with his sweetheart, Vicki.

Bob was a very proud Ohio farmer for many years, and served as the President of Future Farmers of America in Ohio.

After he retired, Bob enjoyed working with his son, Todd. Bob's personality shined through his humor, constant smile, positive outlook on life and his known whistling while going throughout his day. Bob taught us all how to treat others with the utmost respect and kindness.

He was always passionate about the outdoors and enjoyed nature, gardening, and fishing. Bob frequently volunteered for the churches he was a member of, and served as the superintendent of the Sunday School, as well as singing in the church choir. He was considered a jack of all trades and was always willing to help others in need.

Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be missed by all.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Vicki (Wooley) Kraner; children, Todd Kraner and Beth (Jerry) Carpenter; sisters, Sharon Kraner and Bev Couchman; and grandchildren, Brittany, Brooke (fiancée Jake), Courtney, Kyle, Kennedy, and Christian.

The family would like to thank Lisa Campbell for all the support, care, and love that she provided Bob.

A private family service will take place officiated by Pastor Will Saunders. Burial will be at Carroll Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Assoc., 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047, or Ohio's .

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.