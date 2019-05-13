Robert "Bob" Morgan, 77, of Sabina, passed away on May 10, 2019 at Ohio State University Hospital after a battle with many recent illnesses.

Bob was born on March 12, 1942 in Fayette County. He was a 1961 graduate of Sabina High School.

Bob leaves his wife of 55 years, Deloris (Roberts) Morgan; his children, Kathy (Ron) Woodrow of Washington Court House, Kim (Brad) Barber of Louisville, Kentucky, Brenda (Larry) Woods of Sabina and Clayton (Holly) Morgan of Wilmington; grandchildren, Tyler Woodrow; Ryan, Kyle and Catie Barber; Grant, Garrett and Gabby Woods; also Camden and Colson Morgan. He also leaves behind brothers, Joe (Dorothy) Morgan and Jack Morgan; sisters, Linda Stewart, Sue (Hal) Allen and Teresa (Roger) Friedman, and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was the regional manager of the ASC Warranty Company of Mountain Home Arkansas for over 30 years. Prior to that he was a car salesman in many dealerships in the local area.

He was a spirited individual with a love for fishing and the outdoors. He enjoyed traveling to various destinations with his family and friends. His family and friends knew him by his infectious smile, his big heart and his willingness to help others.

His pride and joy were his family and his home.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Tempa Morgan; his brothers, Ira and Roy Morgan; and his sisters, Emma (Skip) Rider and Barbara Alice Morgan.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15 at 11 a.m. at the Sabina Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 14 at the church from 3-7 p.m.

Burial will be in the Sabina Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Hospital, stjude.org.