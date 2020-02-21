Robert W. Schlake, 58, of Blanchester, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Bethesda North Hospital.

He was born November 20, 1961 in Cincinnati, the son of William and Margaret (nee Thiede) Schlake.

Rob was a graduate of Milford High School and was currently Vice President of R & L Carriers in Wilmington.

On April 13, 2012, he married Rhonda (nee Nuhn) Schlake, who survives along with their children and spouses, Stephanie Schlake, Bradley and Kaylan Schlake, Erica and Josh Briles, and Megan and Bo Hibbs; grandchildren, Jaydon Schlake, Axel and Ellie Schlake, Lyric and Harlynn Dunham, and Kynslee and Kynidee Briles; siblings, Barb, Terry and Don Schlake; a special friend, Mike Shroyer; and he will be missed by many other family members, friends and co-workers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Schlake; and a brother, Glenn Schlake.

Because of Rob's longtime battle with heart disease, his family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor be made to The TriHealth Heart Institute, 10506A Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242.

A celebration of Rob's life is being planned by his family and details will be announced at a later date at www.evansfuneralhome.com.