Robert "Bob" Christian Tosh, 89, of Blanchester, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

He was born April 26, 1930 in Ligonier, Pa., son of Luther and Elizabeth (nee Austin) Tosh.

Bob retired from AT&T after 35 loyal years of service.

He was a faithful member of the Lebanon Presbyterian Church, a 32-degree Mason, a 61-year member of the Ligonier Lodge No. 331 F&AM, and a member of the Scottish Rites of Cincinnati.

Bob enjoyed working in his garden, but his real passion was his family. He attended every sporting event, music and dance recital, and various special celebrations for his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Neva J. Tosh; a son, Brian D. (Amy) Tosh of Morrow and a daughter, Karen (Jeff) Akel, of Lexington, Ky.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, John S. (Kay) Tosh, of Ligonier, Pa.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Mary E. Ray and Margaret M. Tosh;and three brothers, James R. Tosh, William L. Tosh, and Earle E. Tosh.

A funeral service will be held at noon on February 22 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Blanchester IOOF Cemetery, Blanchester. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com