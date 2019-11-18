Robert F. Whitlock, 89, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

He was born November 29, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio, son of the late Paul Edward Whitlock and Lucille Elizabeth Schick Whitlock.

Bob retired as an electrician at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served from 1950-1954. He was also a member of the Clinton County Senior Citizens.

Surviving are son, John F. Whitlock of Columbus; two grandsons, Michael Bisig and James (Kimberlee) Bisig; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Brooke, and Anna Lee; and his former son-in-law, Ralph White.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Treffinger Whitlock; his daughter, Susan White; and two brothers, Paul and James Whitlock.

Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home on Friday, November 22 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Friday from noon to 1 p.m..

