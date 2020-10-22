Roberta Curry

Roberta V. (Shrack) Curry of Blanchester, born on Feb. 6, 1942, climbed Heaven's staircase on Oct. 21, 2020.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 37 years, Robert; two sons, Robert (Erin) and Paul J. (Becky McCall) Curry; two sisters, Rowena Sparks and Ronda Henry; and a brother, Roger (Carolynn) Shrack. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert V. Shrack Jr.; her parents, Robert V. and Bernetta (Mason) Shrack; and a grandson, Cameron Curry.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.