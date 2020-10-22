1/
Roberta Curry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Roberta V. (Shrack) Curry of Blanchester, born on Feb. 6, 1942, climbed Heaven's staircase on Oct. 21, 2020.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 37 years, Robert; two sons, Robert (Erin) and Paul J. (Becky McCall) Curry; two sisters, Rowena Sparks and Ronda Henry; and a brother, Roger (Carolynn) Shrack. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert V. Shrack Jr.; her parents, Robert V. and Bernetta (Mason) Shrack; and a grandson, Cameron Curry.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved