Roberta J. Smith Lynch, 62, of Lady Lake, Florida (formerly of Wilmington), passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Brandley House Hospice, Summerfield, Florida.

She was born June 6, 1957 in Wilmington, the daughter of Wanda W. Walls Smith Galliett of Wilmington and the late Robert E. Smith.

A 1975 graduate of Wilmington High School, Roberta had worked at Kurz-Kasch in Wilmington and was a member of the New Antioch Church of Christ.

In addition to her mother, Roberta is survived by her stepfather, John R. Galliett; a sister and brother-in-law, Rachel J. (Dean) Dennewitz of Chillicothe; and her companion and devoted caregiver, Richard Bay.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert N. Smith; and a sister, Rebecca J. McLeaster.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, October 10 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. A funeral service with Sidney Clay officiating will begin at noon Thursday. Burial will be in New Antioch Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roberta's memory may be made to the New Antioch Church of Christ, 1101 Antioch Road, Wilmington, OH 45177.

