1/1
Roberta Tucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Roberta "Bert" Tucker, 78, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, July 25, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

She was born July 1, 1942 in Brown County, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Cordy and Mary Rita Maher Cordy.

Roberta worked at Wilmington News Journal for 21 years and had also worked at Wilmington Nursing and Rehab and Wilmington College. She was a social butterfly and was an avid bingo player.

Surviving are her daughter, Cheryl Haynes of Clarksville; two sons, Robert Tucker of Wilmington and Clarence (Lisa) Tucker of Clarksville; nine grandchildren, Dino, Harley, Chad, Daniel, Rebecca, Austin, Jacob, Jessie, and Nicole; numerous great-grandchildren; five siblings, George Cordy, Art Cordy, Joe Cordy, Rita Willis, and Betty Hall; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Frank Tucker; daughter, Millie Cordy; and eight siblings, Mary Lou Brown, Rose Firman, Annie Glass, Patricia Cordy, Theresa Firman, Clara Rainey, Charlie Cordy, and Robert Cordy.

Funeral services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Springfield Friends Cemetery, Wilmington, Ohio. Due to the Covid-19, we please ask everyone to wear a mask.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Contributions in Roberta's memory may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved