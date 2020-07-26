Roberta Tucker

Roberta "Bert" Tucker, 78, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, July 25, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

She was born July 1, 1942 in Brown County, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Cordy and Mary Rita Maher Cordy.

Roberta worked at Wilmington News Journal for 21 years and had also worked at Wilmington Nursing and Rehab and Wilmington College. She was a social butterfly and was an avid bingo player.

Surviving are her daughter, Cheryl Haynes of Clarksville; two sons, Robert Tucker of Wilmington and Clarence (Lisa) Tucker of Clarksville; nine grandchildren, Dino, Harley, Chad, Daniel, Rebecca, Austin, Jacob, Jessie, and Nicole; numerous great-grandchildren; five siblings, George Cordy, Art Cordy, Joe Cordy, Rita Willis, and Betty Hall; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Frank Tucker; daughter, Millie Cordy; and eight siblings, Mary Lou Brown, Rose Firman, Annie Glass, Patricia Cordy, Theresa Firman, Clara Rainey, Charlie Cordy, and Robert Cordy.

Funeral services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Springfield Friends Cemetery, Wilmington, Ohio. Due to the Covid-19, we please ask everyone to wear a mask.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Contributions in Roberta's memory may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.