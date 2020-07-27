Roger Bernard

Roger F. Bernard, 87, of Delaware, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 of natural causes.

He was born in Clinton County on November 22, 1932 to Russell Henry and Hazel (Sarver) Bernard.

He graduated from Wayne High School in Lees Creek, Ohio. He then received a degree in Agriculture from The Ohio State University and later earned an additional degree in Vocational Agriculture.

In 1955 he married Charlene Corder Bernard and they had four children: Stephanie Lev (Ray), Stacie Shively (Randy), Russell E. Bernard (Linda), and Charles M. Bernard (Tracey).

Roger taught Vocational Agriculture at Blanchester and Wilmington High Schools, was on the East Clinton Board of Education, was an FFA advisor, and taught adult evening classes on agricultural education.

In 1977 he took a job with the Georgia Pork Producers Association as Executive Vice President, where he was editor of their bi-monthly newsletter. While at the Georgia Pork Producers Association, Roger was a consultant to the Veterinary Advisory Board, participated in the 2020 Visioning Conference helping to shape the future for agricultural education, and testified before the U.S. House and Senate on the reorganization of the Department of Agriculture.

In 1978 Roger and Charlene divorced and he married Melanie Freeman Bernard (who preceded him in death). Together they traveled all over the world.

Roger also enjoyed skeet shooting, golfing, sailing and snowmobiling. He will be greatly missed by his four children and their spouses; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held at Snyder-Rodman funeral Home in Delaware, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Delaware Humane Society, 4920 SR 37-E., Delaware, OH 43015, or to Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214.